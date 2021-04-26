All Rise season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Don’t meet your heroes…







When All Rise season 2 episode 14 arrives on CBS next week, is Lola Carmichael going to learn a pretty tough lesson? Odds are, you’ve heard the old statement “don’t meet your heroes” before — it’s a reminder that people can often let you down, and even more so if you build up who they are in your head in advance.

Unfortunately, that seems to be what’s happening when it comes to Judge Prudence Jenkins. This is a woman who Simone Missick’s character looked up to as a judge — maybe this is the sort of person she wanted to be on the bench! However, her mind could be thrown for a loop next week when she realizes that this same woman is on trial after being accused of bribery. Will her past impression cloud her judgment? That’s at least one more thing you have to worry about over the course of the hour.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full All Rise season 2 episode 14 synopsis:

“Caught Up in Circles” – Lola is conflicted when a former judge, Judge Prudence Jenkins, (Charlayne Woodard), whom she idolized, has been accused of bribery and is representing herself in a bench trial. Also, Mark moves forward with the case against McCarthy and he and Corrine Cuthbert (Anne Heche) each get one unchallenged request for a new judge, no questions asked, on ALL RISE, Monday, May 3 (9:00- 10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

We are getting near the end of the season and with that, we do expect some storylines to start building — though we’re not at a point where there is urgency just yet. That moment is going to be coming maybe a week or so after the fact.

