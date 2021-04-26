9-1-1 season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Who is in danger?







Just because the producers of 9-1-1 obviously want us stressed out over the next few days, season 4 episode 11 is bringing us danger. What kind of danger? Think in terms of an important character facing possible death. The scene is a hit-and-run, the sort of thing that the 118 probably faces time and time again. Yet, there’s something a little bit different about it when there’s someone you love at the center of it. Can the firefighters and paramedics keep their emotion in check?

For a few more specifics, just remember to check out the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

The members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition. Meanwhile, with Buck’s help, Athena investigates the case of a missing woman last seen in a casino and Josh recalls an emergency in 2006 that led him to become a 9-1-1 operator in the all-new “First Responders” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 3 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-411) (TV-14 L, V)

Is the Josh storyline going to feel like a tiny version of one of those “Begins” stories we’ve come to know on this show? We can’t rule something like that out. We know that 9-1-1 in general loves to use the past to better explain the present, and that could be the case here.

We do also love, for the record, any opportunity to see Athena step into the limelight a little bit more with a case. Because this is a show that takes on so many different things all at once, it can be hard for any investigation to get a lot of screen time. Hopefully, we get a good bit here even if it only clocks a certain percentage of the overall run time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







