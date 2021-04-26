Is American Idol new tonight on ABC, April 26? Current schedule







Is American Idol new tonight on ABC? If you’re looking for an answer to that question, or a look ahead to the future, we have that within!

Alas, we also have some pretty unfortunate news: For the second straight night, the singing competition is off the air. It made sense for there to be a hiatus last night due to the Oscars, but now? Let’s just say that it has a little bit to do with Sesame Street. The network is airing a special commemorating the children’s TV giant after so many years, and that bumps Idol off the air until we get around to Sunday night.

So what is Sunday’s show going to look like? For starters, it’s Disney Night! This entire show is going to be a celebration of all things pertaining to the company, and it will feature results, performances, and plenty of other surprises. The synopsis below offers up a much larger sense of what you can expect to see:

“416 (Disney Night)” – “American Idol” gets closer to crowning its winner on the all-new, magical Disney Night episode airing live coast to coast on SUNDAY, MAY 2 (5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) To kick off the night, the results of the Comeback show will be announced. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney World for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and inspiration from the Most Magical Place on Earth, the season’s top 10 contestants, including the Comeback winner, will perform a song from the renowned Disney songbook in hopes of securing America’s real-time vote. The top seven finalists will be revealed at the end of the episode. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Of course, we’ll have more insight on that show as we get a little closer to it — stay tuned!

What do you want to see on American Idol moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

