Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 15 hopes

What we’re also happy to do at present is share some rather-great news! We do have another installment tonight, and it’s one that should contain a number of powerful moments from start to finish. The title here is “Waiting” and over the course of this story, we’re going to see Shaun deal with a challenging operation — one that stems from current events that so many people are dealing with. For more, take a look at the attached synopsis:

“Waiting” – After a political protest turns violent, the team races to save two young gunshot victims on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’ll see more of how Shaun is feeling as an expecting father himself. As he works to save these victims, he’ll be reminded of the child that he and Lea are currently expecting. He’s going to find himself more attached to saving these lives than previously, and there’s an emotional transformation there that he will have to get used to. He’s always wanted to save lives, but there’s a difference between that and then not accepting what happens if a patient dies. It’s different now, and be prepared for him to get some counsel courtesy of Dr. Glassman. That will be a big part of this episode in its own way.

