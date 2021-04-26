Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon will premiere in 2022







HBO is clearly hoping for huge things when it comes to their Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon. They’re hoping that it can capture at least a fraction of the viewership of the original, and also that it can squelch some of the anger that people have about the flagship show’s series finale.

At this point, we’re honestly not sure that the show will achieve either one of these things, but we can at least give you some more news all about it.

In a post on its newly-created Twitter account today, the show confirmed that new episodes are officially in production. Not only that, but it is slated to premiere at some point on HBO and HBO Max in 2022. Ryan J. Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (who directed numerous episodes of Game of Thrones) are listed as the primary showrunners for this new series, which will be executive-produced by George R.R. Martin.

As for the cast, you are going to see all sorts of fantastic talents such as Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, and many more. There are a lot of actors who probably have not been announced as of yet, and we’re sure that this series will be sprawling when it comes to its size and scope.

In the end, we’re excited to see where the new show goes, mostly because we’re not so much a dissenter of the original Game of Thrones ending. Some of the story movements made sense, but the problem was that they were paced too fast and completely out of line with the remainder of the show. Maybe if the final season had run for ten episodes as opposed to six, there is a chance the story could have felt more true in tone to everything else we have seen over the years.

