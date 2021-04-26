Line of Duty season 7 seems all the more certain by latest viewing figures







While it’s true that there is now official Line of Duty season 7 renewal as of yet, it is looking more and more inevitable. After all, just look at the latest numbers for evidence!

According to some new figures posted over at overnights.tv, the penultimate episode of season 6 ended up generating an incredible 10.9 million UK viewers. This makes the show the most-watched episode of any British drama since a Doctor Who Christmas Special all the way back in 2008. That means that Line of Duty has now generated a total viewership higher than such shows as Downton Abbey or even Bodyguard, a runaway hit that shares an executive producer with Line of Duty in Jed Mercurio.

So long as there is a further story to tell, we have to imagine that more episodes are an inevitable occurrence. The major question you’re left to wonder is when it will premiere. This is not the sort of show that necessarily has to be released every year. Our hope is that we will see new episodes at some point in 2022, even if it is a little bit later on in the year. Also, we’re hoping that Line of Duty continues to follow the pattern of bringing in a notable guest star to work alongside the current cast.

Of course, we’ll also admit that we’re still awaiting news on a Bodyguard season 2, even if it feels more and more unlikely that it’s going to happen anytime soon. It’s hard to still imagine a world in which David Budd (Richard Madden) resumes some of his work given that he is so much more of a public figure now than ever before.

The Line of Duty season 6 finale is coming to BBC One this weekend — we’ll have to see what the future holds when it comes to the ratings.

