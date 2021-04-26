Saturday Night Live: Is the cast unhappy with Elon Musk hosting?







Over the weekend, the news was first announced that Elon Musk would be hosting the May 8 Saturday Night Live episode. Suffice it to say, the reaction to this news has been mixed. While there may be a sense of unpredictability that comes from having the Tesla billionaire host the show, there is also blowback over some of Musk’s beliefs and past comments.

Oh, and did we mention that some members of the cast aren’t entirely thrilled about the choice? Breakout cast member Bowen Yang has spoken out, commenting on Musk’s tweet below discussing the hosting gig:

Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is 😈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2021

Why the devil emoji here? We’ve got so many questions on that alone…

Yang’s specific response, per his Instagram Stories? “What the f–- does that even mean?”. Fellow cast member Aidy Bryant has posted Stories of her own quote-tweeting Bernie Sanders discussing income inequality over the weekend — whether or not that is a direct reference to Musk remains to be seen. Meanwhile, featured player Andrew Dismukes posted a photo of legendary cast member Cheri Oteri, noting that she is the only CEO he’d like to work with. (Dismukes posted her name as “Cher-E,” making the play-on-words actually work.)

Do we think that something here could eventually cause SNL to rethink their decision having Elon host? It’s far too early to say, but note that cast members often have zero say in choosing who leads their shows. Typically, this is a collaboration between NBC and some of the executive producers. This is far from the first time that there has been controversy around a hosting choice — remember that Donald Trump hosted back during his first Presidential campaign and very few cast members have good things to say about that experience after the fact.

Do you think that Saturday Night Live will change their mind having Elon Musk host the show?

