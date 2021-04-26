Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart? Dr. Carson’s big decision







Is Paul Greene leaving When Calls the Heart? We know that this question has been out there for a little while now, and nothing on the show is offering solace.

After all, think about some of the recent story points for the Dr. Carson character. Recently, we learned that he was going to be taking the position in Baltimore. It’s one that offers him a significant opportunity for career advancement! However, at the same time it could take him away from Hope Valley and also Faith, the woman he loves. They can make a long-term commitment to one another, but that doesn’t mean anything is certain for their future. There are so many little cogs that need to be worked out, especially when it comes to what Faith wants to do with her own career at the infirmary. (We’ve seen her away from the town before, we don’t want to see it again!)

For the time being, the only thing we can make clear is that When Calls the Heart has never confirmed Greene’s exit. So long as Dr. Carson continues to be seen on the show, we’ll keep crossing our fingers. He has been active in the fan community and we like to think he enjoys the gig.

The good news

Carson wants to propose to Faith! With him going away, he recognizes that this is a chance for him to express his love on another level. As it turns out, he also made another decision after the wedding. The whole event inspired him further to stay — he wanted to be with Faith and relish the life that he has. Does that mean for sure that he’s not going anywhere? It’s hard to say, since he’s changed his mind a few times already. Yet, we nonetheless remain hopeful that he isn’t going anywhere.

What do you want to see next for Dr. Carson on When Calls the Heart?

