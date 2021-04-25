Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 11 & beyond!







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll dive a little bit more into this subject — and, of course, look ahead.

We do have to start off here, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new installment tonight. Technically, there’s not one next week, either, until Friday, May 7. We are gearing up for a major schedule change for the series, as The CW is premiering Legends of Tomorrow on Sundays and then shifting over Batwoman to the 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslow. When Charmed comes back on the air, it will be alongside the returning Dynasty — this is a lineup that both of these shows have been a part of in the past.

While you wait for the show to come back, we want to do our part to help! Below, you can see details not just for the next new episode, but also the May 14 one that follows.

Season 3 episode 11, “Witchful Thinking” – CAUSE AND EFFECT – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome. Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future. Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Johanna Lee (#311). Original airdate 5/7/2012.

Season 3 episode 12, “Spectral Healing” – WISH YOU WERE HERE – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) discover a letter from their mother that may hold answers to burning questions; meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) considers a life-changing decision and Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) good-will gets him into trouble. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Jacquie Gould directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Nicki Renna (#312). Original airdate 5/14/21.

Hopefully, both of these stories will prove to be very much worth the wait!

