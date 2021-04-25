Is American Idol new tonight on ABC? What’s next for season 19 top 10







Is American Idol new tonight on ABC? If you find yourself hungry for more talent and great performances, we’ve got some news for you…

Unfortunately, we can’t say that this is news that everyone out there is going to want to hear. After all, there is no episode tonight! What gives? Go ahead and blame the Academy Awards for it, as the telecast is taking up all three hours on ABC’s schedule.

When American Idol does return with new episodes next week, rest assured that there’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to. The series is going to be doing Disney Night, which is a chance to see the top 10 perform some of your favorite tracks from classic movies over the years. This night, which will also feature some results, has been a tradition on the show since its move to ABC.

We’ll admit that one of the things we’re most curious about is quite simple: Who from season 18 is coming back, and how will that shape the competition? Arthur has to be considered the favorite given that he placed second last year, and we have to think he’d make it pretty far this time around, as well. With his ability to turn a song around on its head, we’d be very-much concerned if we were one of the other people taking part in the season.

What do you want to see when it comes to American Idol right now?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

