Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? ‘Brave Heart,’ ‘Triple Duty’ details







Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? If you find yourself desperate to get an answer to that question, rest assured we’ve got it! Not only that, but we’ll offer up a handful of other specifics all about what the future could hold.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is hand down a little bit of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode coming on the network tonight. The Academy Awards are on and with that, pretty much the entirety of ABC’s schedule is off the air. Luckily, though, this isn’t a super-long hiatus. New episodes are going to start airing on May 2, and you can check out details all about what lies ahead courtesy of the two synopses below.

“Brave Heart” – After rushing his son, Henry, to the hospital following his collapse, Nolan is reunited with his ex-wife, Sarah, and they must come together to help their son. Meanwhile, Detective Lopez discovers “La Fiera” is in the same hospital and wants to find out exactly why on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

“Triple Duty” – Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost. Meanwhile, Officer Harper hopes she can get Officer Chen ready to go undercover on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Our hope is that over the next couple of episodes, we’ll have a chance to see good things coming for a few different characters — and that Nolan and Sarah’s son ends up being okay. It’d also be nice if The Rookie got a renewal before we get around to the finale — if nothing else, it’d allow us to think only of the story and not anything else.

