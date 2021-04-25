





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, or is it being held back because of ABC’s broadcast of the Academy Awards? It only makes sense to wonder this, given that the Oscars have pushed the show back into repeats before.

Alas, that is happening once more tonight — this is the final week of an extended hiatus for the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell drama, as it will return with an installment entitled “Imposter Syndrome” next week. This is an installment that will bring deep fakes to the forefront — certainly a subject that has generated headlines over the past few years.

Because this is such modern technology, there’s a danger that comes along with it — and that danger is only increased when the team’s own communications are compromised. What can be done about that? Well, we’ll find out in just seven days…

Below, the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 15 synopsis has more information as to what lies ahead:

“Imposter Syndrome” – NCIS obtains a hard drive containing a realistic deep fake video of a deceased terrorist and must retrieve the dangerous technology behind it. However, when the team’s comms are highjacked during their mission, they find that one of their own has been a victim of its potential, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Other great news for the future

If you did not know, there is an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 coming to CBS! You no longer have to worry about the short-term future through the remainder of the spring. Instead, you can worry about plenty of other things … which, of course, includes the status of some key characters. There is no telling as to whether or not a big cliffhanger is coming yet…

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 15?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and after that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

