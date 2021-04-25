Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 12, 13 spoilers







Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? If you’re coming into this article wondering both that and what the future holds, we’ve got those answers within!

The first thing that we have to do here, though, is share down a little bit of bad news: After all, there is no installment coming on the network tonight. Why is that? If we had to guess, it has a lot to do with the fact that the Oscars are on and the network doesn’t want to lose live viewership due to that. While we know this network cares less about live viewers than other broadcast ones, they are still important. Therefore, a little bit of patience is best here as we wait for the show to return next week.

There is one thing that’s important to remind you of next: The time change! Batwoman will shift moving forward to 9:00 p.m. Eastern, following new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow. Now that we’ve shared that, let’s give you a bunch of scoop — don’t you want to be hyped for what’s ahead? In addition to the promo below, we’ve also got some episode synopses with all sorts of further information:

Season 2 episode 2, “Initiate Self-Destruct” – WE ALL WEAR MASKS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask’s (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and teleplay by Jerry Shandy (#212). Original airdate 5/2/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 13, “I’ll Give You a Clue” – GAME NIGHT – When Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are also pulled into the villain’s game. Meanwhile, the tables turn on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) when she finds herself in dire circumstances, and Jacob (Dougray Scott) continues to revisit the past. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams (#213). Original airdate 5/9/21. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

