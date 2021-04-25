Oscars 2021: Where to watch, live-stream red carpet pre-show







The 2021 Oscars are right around the corner! The official broadcast of Hollywood’s biggest night will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

So what about before that? Over the past several years, one of the big traditions associated with the awards show is the red-carpet event beforehand. Is that still going to be going on? In a word, yes — albeit in a different way than you are used to. If you check out E! starting right now, you can have a chance to check out some early red-carpet coverage featuring some of their hosts.

Meanwhile, if you head over to this link starting at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, you can see some red-carpet coverage put on by People Magazine and Entertainment Weekly. We know that the pre-show events are almost always a spectacle, but this year will look and feel different. While the Oscars have a plan to present more of an in-person feel than some other recent awards shows, it will still be scaled back and adhering to all proper health and safety measures. We hope by next year the Academy Awards will feel a little more normal, but this is the sort of thing that takes time. If you think back to last year’s show, it’s really one of the last major events that happened before the country shut down.

The Oscars once more are operating without a host this year, though we still expect appearances from a variety of stars and plenty of comedic/emotional moments. The most important thing for the Academy to remember is that this is an entertainment program; some watch for the winners, and others watch to check out the water-cooler moments. We just hope that for many, the show can serve as a distraction during what has been a very difficult time.

