The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 spoilers: Could Liz flip on Townsend?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 is poised to arrive on NBC this Friday, and it goes without saying that this one is enormous in scope. There is so much for the show to take on, whether it be Liz vs. Reddington, the current state of Anne, whether the “Friend from the East” is coming back, and also the complicated relationship between Megan Boone’s character and Neville Townsend.

For the sake of this article, we are going to focus in mostly on the latter storyline, especially since Liz is going to be tested more by Neville than ever before.

At the end of this past episode, we saw Liz opt to let Reddington live — with that, she also didn’t extract any more answers out of him. Neville doesn’t want James Spader’s character killed off (yet), but he does want a few more answers. That’s why Townsend may be so frustrated with her that he demands another show of trust. Be prepared for something like that within this episode, and for some other major questions from Liz. Take, for example, just how far she is willing to go.

We do hope that there are a few more unexpected twists ahead with the Liz story, since at the moment there are some serious echoes of season 6. Remember when she had Reddington arrested, only to later stop when she realized he’d be getting the death penalty? Townsend is trying to administer that penalty himself, and we do think over time, Liz may realize that Reddington still cares for her despite everything. Him fighting to save Anne’s life was also another reminder that he cares.

