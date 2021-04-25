Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Holding’







Following tonight’s Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode, we’re going to see the AMC drama evolve once again.

What do we know about where we are already? Some of Virginia’s communities are all fractured and segmented and because of that, there are more threats than ever. Some of them are new and worth more discovery, and you’ll see some of that in episode 11 next week. Meanwhile, some others are internal — will these groups all manage to get along? Are some of our heroes ultimately going to turn on each other? We’re of course also worried about Daniel Salazar’s condition, but we’re not altogether sure that we’ll get a firm answer to that over the next few weeks.

Below, we do have the Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 11 synopsis with some other information all about what’s next:

An infiltration turns rescue mission as members of the group dig deeper into an underground community.

This episode feels like one that could jettison this season out in a whole new direction, and it certainly makes us worried already that we could lose another character. Just think in these terms — we’ve already seen the end of the road for both John Dorie and also Virginia. This is a franchise that has long been focused on danger and despair. There are more characters who could go at almost any moment, especially given the dangerous circumstances that surround some of these people.

The one thing we do hope is that people continue to watch Fear the Walking Dead live — the numbers are continuing to decline in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic. We at least know there’s one more season coming; doesn’t that serve as some sort of consolation?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







