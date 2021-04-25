Is When Calls the Heart new tonight with season 8 episode 10?







Is When Calls the Heart new tonight on Hallmark Channel? Typically, it would be a foregone conclusion that the answer to this question is “yes.” However, tonight is a slightly different situation.

On ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the annual telecast of the Oscars is set to air. Typically, this would be thought of as one of the biggest television events of the year — even though the moviegoing audience is more fragmented than ever, there are a lot of viewers who still check out that show for its pop-culture clout. Yet, we do expect a smaller audience than usual for the Oscars tonight due to it airing late — plus, award shows in general have been down since the start of the global health crisis.

As for how all of this pertains to When Calls the Heart, here is where we present some of the great news! There will be a new episode on the network in its normal timeslot; the Oscars are not going to have impact on what lies ahead. That’s especially a good thing given that tonight may bring us the Florence – Ned wedding! Hopefully, it also brings us closer to resolution when it comes to Nathan, Elizabeth, and Lucas’ relationship.

Want to get a few additional details on this episode? Then check out the synopsis below, if you haven’t already!

STUDIO CITY, CA – February 24, 2021 – On “When Calls the Heart” a wedding in Hope Valley leads every couple to evaluate their relationships in “Old Love, New Love, Is this True Love,” premiering Sunday, April 25 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton, “My One and Only”) discovers there is more happening in Hope Valley than everyone realizes and decides to get to the bottom of it.

Meanwhile, the promo itself hints at the arrival of Ned’s daughter, and some complications that this could cause in terms of the wedding…

