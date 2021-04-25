The Bachelorette: New promo hypes Katie Thurston’s new season







Come Monday, June 7, The Bachelorette is going to be back on ABC — and with a fantastic lead in tow courtesy of Katie Thurston.

What is Katie going to bring to the table as the leading woman this go-around? There are plenty of things we’re excited to see from her — she’s bold, honest, and won’t shy away from expressing herself. We know that she can be incredibly funny, but also still kind and supportive. She arguably showed more parts of who she is on her season of The Bachelor than any other future lead in recent memory. We’re very much confident that her season will be a success.

Want to get our most-recent The Bachelor video? Then check out our take on Matt James’ finale at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We know there are other updates coming you don’t want to miss.

In the new promo below, you can get a better sense of how ABC is hyping up Katie’s upcoming season — while there is no footage in here of the season itself (it’s still in production), the show is leading into some of Katie’s positive attributes from The Bachelor, whether it be her desire to find love or her refusal to allow women to spread negativity towards each other in the house. Following all of the drama that was Matt’s season, we’re hoping that this go-around will feel like some sort of breath of fresh air. We’re going to find out soon!

Remember that after this season, there will be a new season of Bachelor in Paradise and then also The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette and what could be next for Katie

What do you most want to see from Katie Thurston as The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, remember to then also come back around for other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Katie is unapologetically herself and is ready to find the one. 🌹 #TheBachelorette premieres June 7 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bU1AOsrCTp — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) April 25, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







