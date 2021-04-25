Line of Duty season 6 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: ‘Who is H’ … revealed?







Next week on Line of Duty season 6 episode 7, we’ve made it to the end of the road — and a chance to learn more about H, as well. Is the mysterious character’s identity finally going to be revealed? That at least seems possible based on some of the information that we’ve got at the moment.

What is that information? Think in terms of the full synopsis for the finale below:

With time running out, AC-12 attempt to unmask ‘H’, the Fourth Man (or Woman) commanding the network of corrupt officers behind the murder of Gail Vella. But sinister and powerful forces appear intent on orchestrating a cover-up.

We don’t want to sit here and say (for sure) that the identity of H will be revealed, largely because we’ve gone down this road before with this show a number of times. Right when you think that the truth is going to come trickling in, another twist arrives that throws you for a loop. It’s a difficult thing to handle, but it’s also woven into the fabric of what this show is. We at least think that Ted (seen above) is reasonably safe given that there’s been so much smoke around him around. If he did somehow turn out to be H, it’s honestly going to be pretty heartbreaking.

There is one other thing that you should think about now as we approach the final episode of the season: The fact that there is no guarantee a season 7 is coming. While we think the BBC would be wise to renew one of their biggest shows, we’ve come to learn over time to not take anything for granted. It continues to make sense to keep Line of Duty around so long as there are interesting stories left to tell.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Line of Duty season 6 episode 7?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that very thing, be sure to stick around for other insight. (Photo: BBC.)

