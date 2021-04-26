Mayans MC season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Will Miguel learn the truth?







Next week on Mayans MC season 3 episode 8, brace yourself for one of the most important episodes of the whole season. After all, this is something that we’ve been building towards ever since Dita died last season. Her death was inevitable once the truth was revealed about EZ and Angel’s mother. Meanwhile, it’s inevitable that Miguel could want revenge after learning the truth about what really happened.

Below, we’ve got the full Mayans MC season 3 episode 8 synopsis with some other information all about what’s ahead:

Miguel discovers disturbing information related to his mother’s death.

It’s true that this is not the most informative synopsis in the world, but how much does it really have to spell out? What matters the most right now is the idea of a revenge tour and a violent, almost-Shakespearean showdown being set up for the end of the season.

If we had to throw some sort of theory out there as to what the future holds here, it feels almost like an eye-for-an-eye sort of scenario. What Miguel could try to figure out here is how to make EZ or Angel feel hurt in the way that he feels. If that happens, then they could want revenge in turn. This feels almost like a never-ending cycle of violence and chaos that these characters may never be able to escape from.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, this is where we hope more viewers start watching the show live! The numbers in these metrics are down substantially versus season 2, and it’s hard to know if this is a symptom of the long layoff, of Kurt Sutter’s dismissal, or of more people choosing to watch after the fact on their DVR or Hulu. We do want another season, so we can only hope that there’s a way to make that happen still.

