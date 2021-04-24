Magnum PI season 3 episode 15: Are Magnum, Higgins just friends?







Following last night’s repeat CBS unveiled the first official Magnum PI season 3 episode 15 promo — and yes, it asks some big questions.

What’s the one on our mind first and foremost? Of course, it has to be tied to Magnum and Higgins’ relationship! How do you define it? Are they merely friends, or is there something a little more blooming behind the scenes? In the promo below, Magnum makes it clear that he and Perdita Weeks’ character are “just friends,” but before the season ends, we want to imagine this being explored a little bit more.

As for the part of the promo where Higgins is speaking to Ethan, we feel like this may be a fake-out. Rather than talking about Magnum there, we think it’s more about her professional past and what she’s gone through. That’s at least what we’re taking away from the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

Magnum’s Uncle Bernardo (Steven Michael Quezada) visits and reveals a shocking secret about Thomas’ mother. Also, TC asks Higgins for help when he realizes he may have witnessed a potential murder from his helicopter, Higgins decides it’s time to tell Ethan the truth about her past and TC offers Shammy the opportunity to become a pilot.

We know that there are a lot of Magnum/Higgins fans out there, but we do like that the writers took their time with the Ethan subplot this season. It makes the relationship feel more believable, and that there are more stakes for someone like Higgins at this point. She clearly cares for him and there are reasons why they could work out moving forward. Of course, there’s no guarantee they will — life can be complicated and you never know what’s coming. We don’t even know how Ethan will react!

If things don’t work out with Ethan, it’s then that we wonder if something could eventually bloom for Higgins and Magnum…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 15?

Do you think anything will happen with Magnum and Higgins before the season ends? Be sure to let us know now in the attached comments! We’ll have some other news soon enough… (Photo: CBS.)

