Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 13: Benson, Stabler team up again







Unfortunately, you’re going to be waiting for a long time to see Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 13 on the air. How long? Think in terms of Thursday, May 13. It is a longer-than-expected break within a key time for a major TV network, but all signs point to incredible stuff on the other side.

After all, at the center of this next episode is an epic crossover between this show and Law & Order: Organized Crime, one that will reunite Benson and Stabler and look to tie up some loose ends from the past: What happened to Simon? His death has lingered for a long time now, and this may have been one of the stories planned for last season before production shut down. Now, the writers can dive head-first into stuff and it is going to be emotional.

Yet, there is something incredibly reassuring that comes with seeing Benson and Stabler teaming up again — and Stabler calling her “Captain.” We have a chance moving forward to see the two strengthen their relationship once more, and also pool some of their resources in order to find justice. If Wheatley is involved, this is a chance for Organized Crime to take center stage in a different way.

We are certainly grateful that these two shows are getting to join forces so often early on — while we know crossovers can be occasionally maligned (see Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy), in this world and with this fan following, it makes sense. Odds are, these two shows share the vast majority of their audience with each other … or at least that’s how we see it right now.

Also, wouldn’t visit call upon Stabler in a situation like this, now that he’s back?

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to more SVU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SVU season 22 episode 13?

How do you think this Benson – Stabler crossover will go? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







