The Good Doctor season 4 episode 15 promo: The value of parenthood







Want to know what lies ahead on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 15? Monday’s episode could bring about more emotions for Shaun Murphy.

For a little more evidence of that, all you have to do is check out the promo below! “Waiting” is a story that will continue Shaun and Lea’s journey to becoming parents, while also acknowledging that Freddie Highmore’s character is changing because of it. Knowing that he has a baby on the way does make him think about children differently, even if they are patients he knows almost nothing about.

In the promo below, you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about here as Shaun is desperate to save the lives of young kids who suffered gunshot wounds. He’s lost children before, but it never hit him before as hard as it is now. Is this going to be an impediment in his ability to save their lives, or could it be an asset? We think that this is something Shaun is going to have to figure out; along the way, he will still get plenty of advice from Dr. Glassman, who continues to be a mentor in all of this.

How far into Lea’s pregnancy will we get this season? That is a story we’re curious about, especially since we don’t know for sure that a season 5 is coming. (It does feel likely, though.) No matter if she gives birth at the end of season 4 or the start of season 5, it’s going to inevitably weave in some new wrinkles into the story. We’re excited to see where things go as Shaun and Lea navigate a new chapter in their lives. There are more opportunities for learning, and we hope that their relationship as a couple evolves every single step of the way.

