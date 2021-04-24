Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Shocking hosting news







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll discuss where things are on April 24 — and also share some shocking news!

First things first, though, let’s hand down some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the show tonight. We’re once again in the midst of a hiatus, but we do at least know when the series is returning to the air: Saturday, May 8. This was confirmed by musical guest Miley Cyrus, who confirmed that Elon Musk (!) is going to be the host for this installment.

We’ve been shocked about SNL hosts in the past, but this has to be one of the most gobsmacked we’ve ever been. Musk is one of the richest people in the world and even with his flair for making headlines, we never saw hosting a late-night comedy show on his bucket list. It’s hard to know what this show will look like, but odds are it’s going to generate headlines just on the basis of curiosity alone.

As for what is going to happen on SNL beyond this, we have to think there are at least one or two installments after the fact here. Season finales are often a big deal, with there being a particularly notable host and musical guest. We would’ve actually been fine if Miley was hosting then, given that she’s shown to be rather fantastic on the series over the years. Even though she’s not technically the host on the 8th, we do still think she will pop up in a few sketches. We’d honestly be shocked if she doesn’t.

At some point between now and next week, there may be a few more hosts officially confirmed — be sure to keep checking back for other updates!

