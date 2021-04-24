Line of Duty season 6 episode 6: Is Kate or Ryan dead?







As we prepare for Line of Duty season 6 episode 6 on BBC One tomorrow, there is obviously a great deal of drama. There’s no real denying that. There’s also no denying that a major character could die based on the cliffhanger. Or, at least, the producers want us to think that’s going to happen.

Before we even talk about whether or not Kate or Ryan could die within this upcoming episode, there are some other things to consider. Take, for example, whether the gunfire is a red herring altogether. What if the shot is ineffectual, as in it only wounds one of the characters in the leg? What if it doesn’t hit either of them and it’s meant as a distraction? Or, what if neither one of them actually fires the gun at all? These are all viable theories.

Yet, for the time being, let’s break down the case for each one of these major characters kicking the metaphorical bucket.

Kate – In this case, we are talking here about someone who is a longtime series lead and an integral part of making the engine go. If Jed Mercurio really wanted to show high stakes and the impact of the Jo Davidson plotline, having something happen to her is the most obvious direction to take things. You want there to be significant drama, right? Killing her off could create a crazy final two episodes, but also raise questions about the whole future of the show.

Ryan – To us, losing him in some capacity is the more viable solution here. He is still an important character, but he’s feeling the tinge of betrayal already and killing him would continue to add stakes and tension to the overall narrative. If we had to say that one of the two of them would go, we’d point more in this direction.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Line of Duty

What do you most want to see when it comes to Line of Duty season 6 episode 6?

Who do you think is dead, if anyone? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







