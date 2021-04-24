The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 promo: Reddington’s real allegiance?







As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 15 when it airs on NBC this coming Friday, you have to wonder this: How much are we going to learn? Will we finally uncover whether or not Raymond Reddington is really N-13?

The title for this episode is “The Russian Knot,” and that appears to be a reference to a cipher. This is a device that can reveal hidden messages, and it feels like this could be the thing that reveals the truth about Reddington’s allegiance. Is he really a Russian asset, or is he some sort of reverse double agent? We certainly think it’s possible that he’s acting like a double agent to the Russians, while also giving their information to a higher power in the US.

The reason why it is so important for Liz to learn this is simple: It satisfies the demands of Neville Townsend. He’s agreed to their alliance under one condition: That he learns the truth completely about who Reddington is, at least in terms of the N-13 moniker and his mission. He needs clarity on why his family was killed. If Liz can figure that out sooner rather than later, that benefits her greatly.

What Neville may have some doubts about, however, is whether or not Liz is fully capable of finishing the job. Maybe he hears about her not killing Reddington when she had the chance; no matter, he is going to continue to test her. He wants her to be on the same wavelength as him, even though it’s pretty clear to us at present that this is never going to happen. Suffice it to say, we’re in for quite the difficult back-and-forth moving forward.

