When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10 video: Wedding prep!







Are you ready for When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10 to arrive on Hallmark Channel? The episode is just about here, and who doesn’t love a good wedding?

After all, Florence’s big day is the focus of the new sneak peek below, where she’s feeling overwhelmed by the number of people who want to help her — she’s also not sure if she should even want so much help! She wonders if she’s being a little bit too fussy or making too big a deal out of the nuptials, but Elizabeth does her part to make her feel better. It’s okay to feel like a bride for a day! She cares about Ned and wants to make him happy.

Within this episode, we hope that there’s a chance to see Florence and Ned say their vows, but there is also a thing that could cause it all to fall apart: Ned’s daughter. We’ve seen in the previews for this episode already that she’s entering the proceedings with some major reservations, and if there is anyone Ned is going to listen to, it’s her. We’re just hoping that this represents her being somewhat reluctant to change, not quite understanding that everything will still be okay in the end. Hope Valley is a place of (many) happy endings, and we certainly hope that we can build towards one in this episode.

So what about Elizabeth? There’s no guarantee that she makes her choice within this episode; as a matter of fact, what happened with Nathan near the end of episode 9 could end up just making things more complicated. How many times have we seen that play out already? This show loves to play with our heart-strings, but we are at a point now where we are desperate for closure.

