When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10: A Nathan, Elizabeth spark?







Is When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10 really going to be the one that changes things for Elizabeth and Nathan? Or, has she decided more to be with Lucas? This is an episode themed very much about matters of the heart, and the new promo raises all sorts of questions on this subject.

If you look below, you can get a reasonably-good sense of much of what we’re talking about here. At the end of last night’s episode, there was the snafu with the hands — Elizabeth thought she was grasping onto Lucas, but that turned out to not be the case. Even after everything that’s happened, are there some lingering feelings there? We also think there could be something based on how she’s responded to his proclamations of love. She also hasn’t fully embraced Lucas in a way that would make you think that they are 100% solidified.

What we’re trying to say here is simple: These three characters may still have a lot of emotional handwringing to do before we get to the end of the season.

So what is coming within this episode? Ned’s wedding to Florence is obviously going to be a major part of the story, provided of course that it even happens. After all, there are some reasons to suspect that it may fall apart. What’s one of the biggest ones? His own daughter, who is skeptical about the idea of him tying the knot. We just hope that she comes around, given that the guy’s gone through quite a lot as of late. He almost came close to dying!

In the end, we do think that there will be a lot of love and some happy moments over the course of this episode; the writers may just make you wait a little while before getting to them all.

What do you think is going to happen on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 10?

