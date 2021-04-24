Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 promo: Jamie and Frank square off!







Going into tonight’s repeat of Blue Bloods season 11, we knew that there would be a promo for what lies ahead. Episode 13, which carries with it the title of “Fallen Heroes,” is just one week away!

Based on what we saw in this promo, signs point to the big story being about a major conflict between Jamie and Frank. What happens when the two clash over another cop? After an incident in the field, Will Estes’ character notices a few inconsistencies with this officer’s side of the story. When he makes that clear to his dad, there become some other concerns. The promo doesn’t give away everything, but we’ve seen via the synopsis that this other cop is well-connected. That could be a problem.

Basically, the issue here goes something like this: If Jamie fights to reprimand or punish this cop for their inaccuracies, it could lead towards trouble at City Hall. Personally, we think that Frank is MORE than fine getting into it with some bigwigs, but he wants to know with 100% certainty before he throws himself head-first into the metaphorical. This could be a story about trust, and in the end, a situation where Jamie’s body of work should help to turn the tide. He’s always been as honest as he can, and he’s good at looking out for the department’s best interest.

Perhaps the most important thing overall here, though, is remember where Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 lies in the larger course of the season. We’re almost at the end of the run! There are only three more episodes after this one, and two of them are airing the same night as a part of a finale event. The show does not have a lot of real estate to work with here, so they have to make the most of the space that they have. (At least we know of a season 12 already!)

