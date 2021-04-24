Dexter season 9 teaser serves as a reminder of original ending







Dexter season 9 is coming — we don’t know when as of yet, but there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the story. This is a chance for the writers to make up for what has to be one of the most polarizing series finales of all time!

In the new teaser below, you can see that the show isn’t necessarily shying away from some of the controversy — this entire preview is a reminder that Dexter Morgan ended the original series as a lumberjack. Based on what we’ve heard so far, he won’t be in the same exact place when the new season begins, but who knows? It’s possible he may still be in this line of work.

As for whether or not that “Dark Passenger” is still guiding his decisions, that remains to be seen. Many years have passed, and of course we don’t think he’s going to be the same exact guy who he was through all of the original show. He’ll have heard from what he’s gone through and the new iteration of him may face ALL sorts of challenges. We just wish we knew if he was going to have a visit or two from some familiar faces — to date, Showtime has remained coy about any potential guest stars from the original series. That includes, of course, Jennifer Carpenter.

On paper, it probably doesn’t make too much sense for Deb to return, given what happened to her in the original series finale. Yet, we do think it would be nice to get her almost in a Harry-like role where she serves as some sort of inner conscience for Dexter.

Alas, there is no release date as of yet for the Dexter revival — hopefully, though, that will change in the months ahead.

