Rutherford Falls season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?







Following today’s big finale, can you expect a Rutherford Falls season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled?

For the time being, we do think there are a LOT of question marks surrounding the future of the Ed Helms comedy — it’s hard for there not to be, given that there is no renewal at the moment.

Is there still some reason for optimism? Absolutely, and a lot of it starts with the fact that Peacock needs more original properties. While they have a lot of great, classic shows, they’re still building up their roster of originals. Rutherford Falls is one that has a lot going for it behind the scenes, including Helms (who is on The Office and Peacock can cross-promote that) and executive producer Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Ultimately, the streaming service will make their decision here based on a couple different factors, including total viewership and then also retention. The folks behind the scenes are going to want to know that people are watching from start to finish! This is, after all, the best way to make certain that there are people interested in more episodes down the road.

Hopefully, some more news is going to come out over the next few months — because this isn’t a traditional network show, you don’t have to worry that much about a specific timeline that it needs to adhere to. Season 2 could premiere whenever, though we do think that it benefits all parties involved that more episodes come out sooner rather than later. That keeps buzz going, and you want to ensure that happens for as long as humanly possible. One of the things that helps many comedies succeed is that it stays fresh in viewers’ minds. You want to see that happen here, and you also want to hope for some good word-of-mouth advertising.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Rutherford Falls season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







