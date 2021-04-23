For All Mankind season 3: Is it renewed, canceled by Apple TV+?







Following today’s season 2 finale on Apple TV+, is it fair to anticipate a For All Mankind season 3 happening? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show is canceled?

We don’t want to make you wait around for good news, so let’s go ahead and hand it over: You will see more new episodes coming! This decision was actually announced at the end of last year, prior to season 2 even coming on the streaming service. What does this show? It speaks to high metrics behind the scenes, but also a larger commitment by Apple to ensure that they have big-ticket content. For All Mankind is a series that has a lot going for it, whether it be a big-name producer in Ronald D. Moore or ambitious subject matter. There is likely a larger audience out there for it that it hasn’t even reached yet and over time, it could very well get there.

In a recent interview with Inverse, Moore revealed that there is a good chance that For All Mankind could continue on for many years, depending of course on what Apple wants and whether or not things change over time:

“Each season would go roughly 10 years into the future. So you catch up to the modern-day and go a little bit into the future. Or you can decide that the show is going gangbusters and you go past the endpoint. Everything is still on the table.”

So is there a whole lot to look forward to here? Absolutely, and with vaccines readily available we hope that production for a season 3 can go smoothly. At the moment, we don’t expect the show to be back until 2022, but it’s far too early to say anything insofar as specifics go. Hopefully, more news will come out in the summer or the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to For All Mankind right now

What do you want to see in terms of a For All Mankind season 3?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes on the subject! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







