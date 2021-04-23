Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Where is season 11 episode 13?







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article we’ve got an answer to that question — plus, a larger look at what the future holds!

We know that there are still four more episodes to go before this season wraps up … but unfortunately, you aren’t going to have a chance to see any of these stories on the air tonight. This week marks the final hiatus of the season; there are new episodes currently scheduled for April 30 and May 7, followed by the two-hour finale event on May 14. There is already a season 12 ordered at CBS, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future beyond next month.

So what sort of good stuff lies ahead? Below, we’ve got the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 synopsis with more information all about what’s next:

“Fallen Heroes” – Jamie faces official reprimand from Frank when he refuses to explain why he contests the arrest report of a fellow officer assaulted in the field, a rising rookie with allies in City Hall. Also, Danny and Baez clash when their lead suspect for the murder of a legendary comedy club owner is one of Danny’s favorite standup comedians, and Eddie balks after she agrees to an undercover assignment for Anthony then learns his informant is Don Voorhees (James Le Gros), a former corrupt parole officer she and Jamie arrested, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While we know the end of this season could have some sort of exciting storyline set involving Joe Hill, in general Blue Bloods is going to remain attached to its established formula. There are few shows out there that know their identity as well as this one; it gives you important stories for each main character, and then brings them all together for a lively family-dinner debate at some point.

