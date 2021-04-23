Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Megan Boone’s moment in ‘Misere’







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll do our part to answer that question, and then brace yourself for important stuff. After all, tonight’s new episode (entitled “Misere”) is poised to be one of the most significant stories of the season.

The good news is that you won’t be stuck waiting to learn what’s next: The show is on the air tonight! Season 8 episode 14 begins at its normal 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and it will be a deep journey into the past of Elizabeth Keen. Megan Boone has been gone from the series since the end of episode 4, so we haven’t seen what she’s been up to in all of that time.

Based on what we’ve heard, tonight’s episode will play around with time to a significant degree, in addition to playing around with perspective. The latter may explain the appearance of Mr. Kaplan, who has supposedly been deceased since the fourth season of the show. We should learn how Liz has kept herself afloat, who she’s been working with, and what her ultimate endgame is.

Entering the episode, our theory is that Liz will try to kill Anne, someone Reddington clearly loves. What’s the purpose of this? To make him feel similar to how she felt when he killed Katarina. Clearly, she wants to strip away his empire from him, but there are a number of other things she wants done along the way.

