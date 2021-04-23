NCIS: Hawaii spin-off gets formal series order at CBS







There’s no more reason to wonder as to whether or not the NCIS: Hawaii spin-off series is going to happen. Today, it was officially confirmed by CBS!

While there isn’t a whole lot of information out there as of yet about this show as of yet, we do know that it is the first iteration of the NCIS world to have a female lead. This news is certainly exciting, as it allows for some different stories in addition to it being in a fantastic place. The main character’s name is currently Jane Tennant; no has been cast as of yet in this role.

The order of NCIS: Hawaii comes on the heels of NCIS: New Orleans concluding its run this spring — fittingly, the new show shares two of the same executive producers in Christopher Silber and Jan Nash. Is it possible that a NOLA cast member or two could pop up over here? We’d personally love to see it, though we’re sure that the writers would love to launch a number of new, memorable characters in this spot.

As for when you are going to be able to see NCIS: Hawaii premiering over on CBS, odds are that you’ll be waiting for a good while. Just how long are we talking about here? At least until fall; filming is not yet underway and we foresee this being a part of the regular TV season.

Not only that, but we’re willing to go out on a limb here: Don’t be shocked if the Hawaii show ends up on Friday nights in the place of MacGyver. It makes sense to pair this show with Magnum PI in the event that there are crossovers between the two shows. We wouldn’t be shocked if a lot of the crew who worked on Hawaii Five-0 ends up taking part in this show moving forward.

