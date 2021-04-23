Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13 photo: Eddie’s tough case







There are a few things to be excited for when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 13, and that includes Eddie in the spotlight! We’re always thrilled personally when Vanessa Ray gets some time in the spotlight, especially when it means working with a wide array of different characters.

When this next new episode (entitled “Fallen Heroes”) airs on CBS come April 30, the person you’ll see Eddie working with primarily is Anthony! We’ve seen them collaborate here and there before, and within this episode, she’ll be taking on an undercover assignment. What’s the goal? Working alongside his informant, who just so happens to be a corrupt parole officer by the name of Don Voorhees. Given that she and Jamie previously arrested this guy, we don’t have to tell you why this is going to be a problem. Can she really work with someone who has this personal of a vendetta against her? It’s obviously something to raise some big questions about.

This story could be one of Eddie’s biggest challenges when it comes to her social skills as a cop. This job is not always about engaging in high-speed chases; there are times where you have to finesse a situation to get your desired result. The more that Eddie hones this, the more qualified she will become for all sorts of jobs in the future. There’s a ton to be excited about within this storyline alone, especially since we haven’t seen Voorhees around in a while.

As for if Jamie is involved in this story at all, we have to assume that he will be! We’re just glad to see Eddie stepping up to the plate here solo since she doesn’t always have that many opportunities to do so.

