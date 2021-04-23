Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Who will return to the game?







As we prepare for the next Big Brother Canada 9 episode on Monday, we inevitably have a lot to think about! At the top of the list is, of course, the returning houseguest twist. While two players were evicted tonight in Jedson and Tera, one of them has a chance to make it back in the house.

So who will it be, and when will we learn? The unfortunate news is, there won’t be an answer for a while.

On the Big Brother Canada live feeds, the show has already announced that they will not reveal the returning houseguest until Monday’s episode. That means that for the next few days, they are keeping things a secret. Does this stink? Absolutely.

Who do you want to see return to Big Brother Canada 9 moving forward?

