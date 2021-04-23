The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 renewal: Could it happen?







Following the finale this week, is there a chance at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 happening at Disney+? Do we have a reason to be hopeful?

As we do with many articles in this vein, let’s start this piece off with the official news … or lack thereof. As of right now, the streaming service has not confirmed if there will be more episodes of the series or not. Our hope is obviously that there will be, especially when you consider the report from IndieWire that the show is being submitted as a Drama for the Emmys. This means, at least, that Marvel and Disney are keeping their options open when it comes to the future.

We’ve said this before, but it’s worth repeating: Marvel is clearly doing something different with this show than they did with WandaVision. In the case of the latter, it was abundantly clear that this was a show destined to be a single season. It’s hard to imagine it coming back without it looking and feeling like a totally different show — how can you create more fake sitcoms without it feeling redundant? A season 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Solider would likely look and feel similar to a season 2 for most other shows out there, one complete with new villains and tie-ins to other Marvel properties.

So while we’re hopeful for a season 2 down the road, it’s hard to imagine it’s coming around the bend quickly. Our feeling is that Disney+ in the immediate future will focus more on some of its other upcoming Marvel shows, including She-Hulk and then also Moon Knight. There’s plenty of time in the years ahead to look more at this property. Don’t expect a fast renewal, or more episodes to be coming anytime soon.

