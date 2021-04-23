Blue Bloods season 11 finale spoilers: What could the title mean?







Sure, you may be waiting until Friday, May 14 in order to check out the Blue Bloods season 11 finale, but why not share a tease now? This one is intriguing, mostly because we’ve got a clearer signal than ever that the finale is meant to be the end of an epic two-part event.

According to The Futon Critic, episodes 15 and 16 (which are airing back-to-back) are entitled “The End” and then “Justifies the Means.” This is a classic play on the phrase “the ends justify the means,” a way to explain that you have to fight in order to get the results. Even if there is a lot of pain and hardship, what you see at the end of the road makes it all worthwhile.

We don’t think that the writers of Blue Bloods are naming these episodes this just for the fun of it. We think that there is a larger goal here, and that may include some massive, earth-shattering case that tests the Reagans collectively like never before.

One of the important things to remember here is that in this world, two-part episodes are rare. Heck, any storyline that is continuous is rare! If we are getting something in this vein for the finale (and it certainly seems as though we are), there has to be a pretty good reason for it. Hopefully, this is one of those events that rocks the Reagans to their foundation and forces them to rethink many of the most important things in their lives.

Because there is already a Blue Bloods season 12 renewal in the books, at least we don’t have to worry about that coming up — we can just enjoy the story that is right in front of us (and worry over any potential cliffhangers).

