Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? New episode 8 spoilers!







Is Clarice new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll have an answer to that very question — not only that, but also a look ahead.

We don’t want to make you wait for some further updates here, so let’s just get the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment airing on the network tonight. Instead, you’ll be left waiting until Thursday, May 6 to see what’s coming next. Unlike last week, though, we at least have some more information as to what lies ahead! The next new episode is entitled “Add-a-Bead,” and it’s going to be another emotional story for the title character.

So what is going on here? What makes Clarice so invested in a particular case? Below, we’ve got the full episode 8 synopsis with a few more details:

“Add-a-Bead” – Clarice feels an emotional tie to the victim when ViCAP investigates what appears to be the suicide of a medical student in the United States on a foreign visa. Also, Krendler secretly collects a DNA sample from the man he suspects attacked Clarice at Woodhaven, on CLARICE, Thursday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The part of this story that we’re easily the most excited about is seeing what Krendler does with this sample, and how this pushes us forward towards the eventual endgame. What Clarice as a series is trying to do is achieve a balance between long-term story arcs and a few new things that you can dive into on a weekly basis. We know that this isn’t a long season, but odds are, CBS wants to make the most of it for however long it is around.

