Manifest season 3 episode 5, 6 spoilers: Back-to-back stories!







Next week on NBC, be prepared for a double-dose of Manifest season 3! The network is basically turning April 29 into an event for their mystery drama, as two separate stories will be airing in a row. Expect a wide array of different twists and surprises — who knows where the producers will take us in the end?

We just hope that airing these episodes back to back, plus not having new episodes of Law & Order: SVU around, make no major mark on the show’s long-term future. We want to be able to revisit the Flight 828 world for a little while still!

No matter the show’s future, though, we do expect these upcoming episodes to cover a lot of ground. For a few more details, check out the synopses for both of these episodes below.

Season 3 episode 5, “Water Landing” – 04/29/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Michaela’s premonition leads her to pursue a fugitive. Ben tries to gain the trust of an unlikely ally. Olive’s relationship with Levi leads to a fascinating discovery. Jared and Drea uncover devastating secrets. Saanvi finds herself faced with a dilemma that may jeopardize the Eureka project. TV-PG

Season 3 episode 6, “Graveyard Spiral” – 04/29/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Mick and Zeke finally collide with Jace in a grueling match to survive, Ben races against the clock to save his family. When they all converge in an intense battle, the fallout will reveal a massive new clue regarding the fate of Passengers. TV-14

Just based on what we’re seeing here from episode 6 alone, it does look like we’re building towards one of the biggest moments in the show’s history — one that could answer at least some questions. Of course, with that said we wouldn’t be surprised if it raises some new ones, given that this is the sort of thing that a show like this often does.

