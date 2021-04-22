Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 13 return date hopes







After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want the Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 13 return date. So when will it be, and what can you expect? As you would imagine, we’ve got a couple of things to dive into here.

The first order of business is sharing the unfortunate news: You could be waiting a little while to see what’s next. Over the next two weeks, NBC has scheduled a double-dose of Manifest both at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Meanwhile, there’s also a repeat of SVU scheduled for April 29, which rules out that night entirely. We could be waiting until close to mid-May to see the Mariska Hargitay series back on the air.

So why the long wait? For starters, NBC is showing that they are not 100% concerned over the idea of airing during sweeps, something that other networks out there seem intent on doing. Also, remember that SVU episodes will probably be paired alongside new installments of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and we know that this show has been forced to shut down production here and there over positive tests. This could all be a case of NBC wanting to make sure episodes of both shows are ready at the same time to go on the air.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on what’s coming in the next week or so; just don’t take another delay as a sign that either show is in danger. SVU already has a multiple-season renewal over at NBC, and for the time being we find it hard to imagine that they’ll be giving Organized Crime the heave-ho. It took so much work to get Christopher Meloni back! You can’t send him right back out the door.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 13?

