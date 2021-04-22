Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? More season 3 episode 11 spoilers







Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? We’ve got a few things to get to here, in between answering that question and sharing more intel.

For now, though, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of Legacies coming up. As for the reason behind that, it has to do with both this show and Walker being on an extended, two-week hiatus. Clearly, The CW wants to save these shows for May sweeps if at all possible; that way, they maximize their earnings potential. They also have to make sure that they have enough episodes in the can in order to make that happen!

So while you are waiting until May 6 to see what’s next, let’s do our best to hype what’s coming up. “You Can’t Run From Who You Are” is the title for what lies ahead, and you can see the synopsis below for more:

INSPIRATION – After receiving some inspiration from Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) set out on a new mission. However, when that plan takes an unexpected turn, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) step in to lend a hand. Elsewhere, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) enlists MG’s (Quincy Fouse) help learning more about Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko). Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. Trevor E.S. Juarez directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Hannah Rosner (#311). Original airdate 5/6/2021

There is a lot of exciting stuff clearly ahead, and we’re hoping that there are a few twists and turns still. We also hope that Hope and Landon go on some mission that doesn’t lead to the latter disappearing/getting “killed off” again. How many more times do we need to go through that with this show?

