Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Will Jedson, Breydon be evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, we’re going to have one of the more interesting episodes of the season with the fake Double Eviction. Obviously, we can’t predict what’s going to happen during the episode itself, yet, we can set the stage for the first part of it!

For those who don’t know, Jed won the Veto, but in a very shocking move opted to use it on Beth rather than himself. He trusted that Breydon being on the block would equal they Breydon would go to jury, but as of right now, that’s not happening.

Want some more Big Brother Canada 9 video coverage? Then be sure to watch our interview with Tina below! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess and keep coming back to score some other coverage.

As of right now, there are two fatal flaws that Jedson and Beth made. First, Beth pushed way too hard with her plan to get Tychon and Breydon up in the first place, which led to Ty recognizing that he was the third in their three-person group and needed to make a move. Meanwhile, Jed nominated Kiefer last week and originally planned on sending him out before a last-minute change of plan. Jed tried to make some arguments to Kiefer overnight to encourage him to keep him, but the damage was already done.

Entering the fake double, it feels like it’s Beth and Jedson versus the rest of the house — yet, there’s a chance that one or even both of them could still be in the game moving forward. Let’s say that Beth wins the next HoH and gets rid of Tera; if Jed wins the Battle Back that happens after the fact, he goes right back in. That’s what makes things so unpredictable, and could also make this current situation a little more meaningless depending on what’s next.

Related – Get more Big Brother Canada updates now!

What do you want to see happen in the Big Brother Canada 9 house tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







