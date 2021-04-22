The Blacklist season 8: Megan Boone prepares for Liz Keen’s return







We’ve been waiting a long time in order to see Megan Boone back on The Blacklist season 8 — now, we’re almost at the end of it! Tomorrow night’s “Misere” is the long-awaited return of the Liz Keen character, and you will see what she’s been up to in all of the time she’s been away from this world. It’s a psychological episode that will also feature the return of Mr. Kaplan — though we think it’s either a dream sequence or a flashback as opposed to her being back in the realm of the living.

Through almost the entirety of her time away from the show, Boone has remained silent; now, however, that is changing.

In a new post on Instagram, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at Megan as she prepares to play Liz once more on the show. We think that her social-media silence was largely a way to build up intrigue on the subject of her return, as The Blacklist itself was rather cagey on all of it for a while.

Entering “Misere,” we know that Liz wants Raymond Reddington dead — that much is abundantly clear. The mystery that now remains is simply if there’s another endgame here. Does she want to destroy his entire empire first, and how far is she willing to go to make that happen? In choosing to team up with Neville Townsend, Liz is making a huge risk and potentially abandoning what’s left of her humanity. We know that she’s done plenty of bad things in the past, but is she willing to throw her entire moral code in the dumpster forever? We’ll get a chance to learn about that soon enough.

