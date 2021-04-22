Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Prepare for season 17 episode 13







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We’ve got a few different things to break down within this article, when it comes both to this question as the story ahead!

Let’s begin with the question mentioned in the title: Yes, you will have a chance to see a new installment tonight! It’s a story entitled “Good as Hell,” and it is the final one before the medical drama embarks on a brief, one-week hiatus.

As for what is coming within this episode, we’re perhaps most intrigued to see how Jo goes about trying to change specialties at this point in her job. Just remember that she wants to bring more joy into the world rather than continue to dwell within despair. The problem? Her job as a surgeon is of extremely high value at the moment.

If you want a few more details as to what’s coming within the story overall, check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Good as Hell” – Amidst the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties. Elsewhere, Link accuses Amelia of overstepping while he is treating a patient remotely, and Winston comes up with an out-of-the-box idea on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 22 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The Winston story should just be fascinating in the wake of what he’s just gone through. Is he going to be okay after that terrifying moment with law enforcement? If nothing else, we have a feeling that the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will have his full support.

