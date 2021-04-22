A Million Little Things season 3 episode 12 return date: ‘Junior’ preview







If you are curious to learn the A Million Little Things season 3 episode 12 return date following last night’s new episode, we are here to help!

There is a lot that is coming up in this upcoming episode (entitled “Junior”), but you’re going to be waiting for a while in order to see it. How long? The show is back on ABC come Wednesday, May 5. As for the reasoning behind the delay, it has a good bit to do with the network wanting to make the most out of May sweeps. This does also give them more time to set up a story that has a lot of important stuff ahead — take, for example, Gary’s father meeting Darcy and spending some time with her. The two may connect, but there are some challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, Katherine and Eddie themselves are in all sorts of emotional turmoil right now, as Katherine is with Alan and Eddie has a pretty good sense of what’s going on. Yet, he still has to find a way to focus on his recovery, as difficult as it may be during a time like this.

If you do want some other information on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the A Million Little Things season 3 episode 12 synopsis:

Gary’s dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released, and they watch together in shock.

The Rome and Regina story is a reminder of all of the current events the show still needs to dive into, and the timing of this could not be any more relevant given the recent verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Expect a powerful story from start to finish, and it will likely carry over into what’s coming after the fact.

