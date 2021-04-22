SWAT season 4 episode 15 return date for Shemar Moore, cast







Want to know the SWAT season 4 episode 15 return date over at CBS, or some additional insight on what could be coming next?

There are a few different things worth getting into here, but let’s start with the news that will probably bum a ton of people out: We’re about to enter another hiatus. It’s not some enormous, devastating one, but a hiatus nonetheless. The series is currently poised to return on Wednesday, May 5, with the great news here being that this is when all of the breaks will most likely be over. Won’t it be nice to be at a point where there are just frequent new episodes again? You’ll likely get new installments from there until the finale near the end of next month.

As for the reason why SWAT season 4 is taking another break, it’s rather simple: It’s about preserving the ratings for when they matter the most. May sweeps is a key period for advertisers across all major networks, and CBS wants to get their money’s worth from the Shemar Moore drama. Even if it’s already been renewed for another season and you don’t have all that much to worry about there, don’t you want the show to perform as well as possible?

Unfortunately, CBS has yet to release too many details about the next new episode, so that’s something that you’ll be stuck waiting for a little while to get. We can at least tell you, per the Futon Critic, that the next installment is entitled “Local Heroes.” It’s nice to celebrate such heroes … but it’s hard to spend a whole lot of time speculating on two rather-vague words.

