The Masked Singer: Tamera Mowry revealed as the Seashell!







There were two different reveals on The Masked Singer tonight, so the moment we saw Bobby Brown as the Crab, we recognized that we were only scratching the surface of what was ahead.

When the Seashell was identified as the next person being eliminated, it felt like the complete opposite of Bobby. We knew that he was under that mask almost from the start, whereas here, there was a little bit more mystery. There were a lot of women in a similar demographic pointed out, but there wasn’t quite one we were 100% certain of. Tia and Tamera Mowry were names that kept coming up, but there can only be one of them under that mask!

When the dust finally settled and that mask came off, we finally learned the truth: Tamera Mowry was under that mask! We loved getting to see her as this character on the show — she seemed to have a lot of fun being under the mask, and embraced just about every part of this crazy competition. We recognize fully that there’s a lot more that goes into this than anyone knows, and there is probably a certain amount of competitiveness that also goes into it. When you make it so far into the show, you probably do want to win!

Nonetheless, Mowry had fun with her goodbye at the end of the episode, and with her being gone, the competition whittles down again. There are a ton of talented people left, but at the moment it’s a little hard to identify fully who the most-likely person is to be getting that Golden Mask trophy. It’s also hard in general to know what this competition is based on. Is this about talent, performance quality, or just what you bring to the character overall?

