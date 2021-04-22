





There were two eliminations that transpired on The Masked Singer on Fox this week, and we knew that both would be spectacular. Yet, we didn’t know we’d be saying goodbye to a legendary singer like Bobby Brown so soon!

For the moment that he first came out to perform as the Crab, there were a lot of people who thought that this was Brown. He just has one of those voices that is almost impossible to hide, and at least some of the judges were able to figure this out.

For Brown, we imagine that this appearance was just about him getting to do something very different after having so much tragedy within his life. He seemed to enjoy it, though he did have that moment earlier this season where he seemed to overheat within that mask. There were a lot of people who probably thought that Bobby would stick around longer on the show, just because we ARE talking about someone who has reached such a high status in the industry. Yet, the show has a habit this year of being a little unpredictable — also, there are a lot of fairly-strong talents on the show this year! It isn’t anywhere near as easy to pinpoint who’s going to be going on every single week.

In the end, we think that Brown probably got what he wanted out of the experience — he also did make it further than another wild-card performer in Mark McGrath, who was under the Orca Mask and went home after his cover of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

One other reason why Bobby may have been unmasked at this point? There were probably a lot of people who had already figured him out and the show loves surprises.

